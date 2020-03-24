Analyst Developer-Front End

Financial services company based in the Western Cape which prides itself by offering innovative banking is looking for a C# developer.Education:

Diploma oe degree in IT or Computer science

Experience:

.Net (C#) experience of more than 6 years

WCF,MVS a must

XAML

SQL 2005 and higher

An understanding of SOA

UML

IT systems development processes (SDLC) knowledge

Job output:

You will be responsible for the design and development of new organization Front-End applications according to specifications

Test applications

Implementation of MVVM or MVC design patterns

Systems analysis and design

For more IT jobs, please visit www.networkrecruitment.co.za If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions. For more information contact:Vuyiseka KewutiRecruitment Consultant(contact number)

Learn more/Apply for this position