Analyst Programmer (Intermediate)

Well-established company, the forerunners within their industry, is seeking an experienced Analyst Programmer to join their team. You will responsible for the design, creation and testing of medium to complex applications, according to specifications and in accordance with agreed standards within the IT department.

Your job objectives will include, but are not limited to:

Design, develop and implement efficient and effective solutions by creating well-engineered business applications for multiple channels

Support and maintain existing solutions and front end systems

Design, develop and implement high volume transactional and batch solutions that form part of the financial services product offering

Integration of new software and systems into existing environment

Coaching and mentoring of junior members of the team For this role, the requirements are:

IT Diploma / Degree, or the equivalent

2+ years Systems Analysis experience

3+ years Design experience

5+ years Development experience (C#, .Net, Angular etc)

4+ years Database design and development experience

3+ years SQL experience

2+ years Automation (unit and deployment) experience

1+ year Architectural experience (advantageous)

