C# Developer with NodeJS

They were founded 20 years ago and have now expanded globally with offices in United Kingdom and Australia including Cape Town, South Africa. They build games, websites and Back office tools as well as everything needed to run and operate an online gaming business.

Every developer is encouraged to focus on self-improvement and we are always actively looking for new or improved ways to develop cutting edge systems. They pride themselves on always looking at what is going on in the industry and adopting new tech as often as possible.

The team culture is one of the most important aspects of moving their technology platforms forward. They place heavy emphasis on creating an environment where experimentation and learning are encouraged. The team socialises often and have a strong cohesion in which they support and listen to each other. Unique skills are incredibly important to the team, so encouraging growth continued learning and respecting skill sets is the way they work.

Minimum of 5+ years developing code.

Degree or Diploma in Computer Science / Software Engineering or equivalent.

Experience developing websites for mobile and desktop

C#

.NetCore, .NET framework

Restful API’s

JavaScript – Node.JS, React (or other modern JavaScript framework)

Microsoft SQL Server

Object-oriented programming

(Experience with Git, Mocha, Selenium and Puppeteer are advantageous)

Casual Dress Code

Secure parking

Weekly sessions for new ideas

Casual, flexible working environment (Flexi-hours/Remote working)

Gourmet coffee

***Applicant must have examples of work done, including time lines, requirements and how the solutions were met***

