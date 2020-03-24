DevOps Engineer
Tayla Allan
Nigel Frank International
Cape Town
(email address)
Join an International development company who specialise in the development of Online Gaming/Gambling.
With 20 years industry experience, offices across the Globe and a working environment every employee looks for – this is an opportunity not to miss!
Core Responsibilities
- Implement and manage a CI/deployment pipeline [not CD]
- Manage AWS deployments for QA and other Dev requirements
- Work with Support to provide Client implementations where required
- Build and test automation tools for infrastructure provisioning
Skills & Qualifications
- .Net development environment [Microsoft stack]
- HTML and CSS [JavaScript an added advantage]
- AWS
- Python, Docker, Kubernetes, Powershell, Rancher
- Agile workflow methodologies
- Scripting such as JavaScript, PHP or Python
- Windows infrastructures
- CI/CD pipelines
- NodeJS – Ideal
Benefits
- Casual, flexible environment
- Flexi hours
- Ability to work remote – at managers discretion
- Growth
- Casual dress code
- International company
- Cutting-edge technology
Send your CV to (email address) to apply