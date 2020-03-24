Fortinet’s adds new partner programme

Fortinet has introduced its new Fortinet Engage partner programme that provides partners with specialisations focused on growing markets, including SD-WAN and cloud, customised support and engagement flexibility to accelerate their business growth and expansion.

Organisations are rapidly evolving and expanding their networks to keep up with the digital economy. By 2023, IDC predicts that the global economy will finally reach “digital supremacy” with more than half of all GDP worldwide driven by products and services from digitally transformed enterprises. As organisations transform their networks, security plays a critical role and also needs to evolve to keep up with new business demands.

Recognising this, Fortinet designed new enablement initiatives and specialisations, allowing partners to take advantage of digital innovations and this changing landscape. Fortinet’s Engage partner programme provides greater flexibility on partner engagement, offers customised support to partners’ business models and allows partners to specialise in emerging areas through tailored training and certifications.

John Maddison, executive vice-president: products and chief marketing officer at Fortinet, says: “With today’s digital innovations being a catalyst for organisations to evolve their networks and security strategies, we have transformed our partner programme so partners can untap new opportunities and rising markets, including SD-WAN. Building on our investment in our partners, the new programme offers specialisations, updated enablement initiatives and tailored support for unique business models to further partner success.”

Fortinet’s Engage partner programme addresses the required technology and sales skills needed from new network ecosystems, such as next-gen branch offices and dynamic cloud environments comprised of multi-cloud and hybrid cloud.

The new programme is based on three main concepts, including:

* Specialisations: Partners are able to select an area of specialisation to receive additional support and benefits in their chosen areas. These include: Dynamic Cloud, Secure Access and Branch, Secure SD-WAN and Data Centre. Customised training and certifications are available for each of these specialisations to help partners upskill in emerging areas, further enabling partners to capitalise on growth opportunities.

* Business Model: Fortinet offers specialised support for partners that fit the following three business models: MSSP partners, Market Place partners and Traditional Integrator partners. By offering customised support for these unique business models, Fortinet is evolving its partner programme to further embrace growing business areas such as the selling of managed services.

* Engagement: Partners have greater flexibility when determining the level of engagement they want to have with Fortinet. They’re able to select the type of expertise they want developed, the benefits and the revenue stream. This allows partners to select how they want to work with Fortinet to grow their business. As a result, there are four new levels of partnership outlined in the programme ranging from Fortinet Advocate, Fortinet Select, Fortinet Advance and Fortinet Expert.