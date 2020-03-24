Full -Stack Developer

Full-Stack Developer – Cape Town

Join a fantastic, expanding company. They want to create an equal opportunity for anyone, anywhere in the world to invest in the next frontier of growth opportunities. With their teams at the heart of their organisation your, input and ideas will be listened to and acted upon, as this company believes their staff are their innovators and will drive technology forward.

If you are a smart, driven and technically savvy Full Stack Back-End Developer with 5+ years of experience and are ready to:

Lead the charge in building our next generation investment platform.

Help Launch new mobile investment apps for both Android and iOS.

Co-Manage a “best in class” development team.

Take co-ownership of the technological growth and direction of the company to ensure the continued success.

Tech stack:

.Net Core (Microsoft .NET and .NET Core development)

Azure DevOps CI/CD and Pipelines

C#

JavaScript (NodeJS)

SQL

SCRUM/Agile Methodologies

(Advance experience in API Architecture and MVC are advantageous)

Minimum requirements include:

A College or University degree in Computer Science (OR a related discipline or proven experience in software development.)

Role requirements:

Meet sprint deadlines and build back-end product features.

Create an inspiring team environment with an open communication culture.

Set clear team goals.

Delegate tasks, set deadlines and take accountability for team targets.

Monitor team success, identify high performance and reward accomplishments accordingly

