Google Cloud Developer

The primary focus of this position is to assist in the development and support of software and process to land data in a Google BigQuery Data Warehouse.

Understand the solution the technical requirement is trying to solve.

Will be expected to understand the SDLC for software development;

Drive the delivery of solutions for which you are responsible.

Qualifications and key competencies

Tertiary qualification in IT

Essential – at least 2 year solid python coding experience

Essential – at least 2 years solid SQL experience

Essential – at least 1 year Java experience

Essential some Data Warehouse experience

Essential GIT experience.

Essential – Batch/Large Data processing experience

Preferred – Linux Shell Scripting

Preferred – Airflow experience/Composer

Preferred – Cloud Experience Google/AWS/Azure

Any Google Cloud Platform experience will be to your advantage

Responsibilities

Support of already developed python data products sitting in google cloud platform includig testing and debugging.

Leveraging Google Dataflow,Pub/Sub, BigQuery, Nested Tables, Google Chat, Buckets, Composer(airflow), Dags, cloud functions and datastore etc

Development of new data wrangling solutions in the google cloud environment

Leveraging google based products such as Google Dataflow,Pub/Sub, BigQuery, Nested Tables, Google Chat, Buckets, Composer(airflow), Dags,cloud functions and datastore etc

Coordinate with internal teams to understand user requirements and provide technical solutions

After hours support of developed applications in the Google Cloud platform.

Meet development deadlines as agreed in planning sessions.

Deliver stable well architected and tested software for release into production.

Provide peer reviews on solutions developed within our team.

Ensure all in house developed code is check into GIT.

Capture and regularly update Jira as it relates to tasks, time and progress.

Provide regular feedback on progress and blockers with regards to your tasks at standup each morning

Assist and mentor follow team members where appropriate.

Where relevant present deployed solutions to team members to keep everyone abreast of changes to production environment.

Follow change control process.

Write effective, scalable code

Develop code that improves responsiveness and overall performance and reduces cost in the google environment.

Implement security and data protection solutions

