IT Programme Manager

Our client is the kind of company that strives to enable you to do more. They believe in continuous improvement, hard work and passion, and offering you a kaleidoscope of knowledge and opportunities. They are currently seeking an experienced Senior Programme Manager to join the team.

Responsibilities include, but not limited to:

Coordinate and integrate activities across multiple functional lines

Ensure timely and effective communication with the project team and project stakeholders

Manage project dependencies and team and stakeholder relationships as it relates to the project

Provide strong planning and process skills to the team, and assume accountability for the definition and execution of the project plans including project initiation, planning, execution, monitoring and controlling, and closing out of the project

Performance evaluation

Project reporting

Facilitate communications between the project team and stakeholders to prevent issues, rectify issues, manage risk and support delivery of the project objectives

Manage stakeholder expectations Experience required:

ICT background particularly in ICT/development and SAP projects.

10+ years’ experience within the Project space

5+ years’ experience as a Programme Manager (or equivalent)

Diploma/Degree in Information Systems

BCom Information Systems or BSc (Computer Science or Information Systems)

Qualification in Project Management – PMP/Prince 2: Essential

Professional qualification Level 6 or equivalent knowledge and skills

