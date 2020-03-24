Mid Native Mobile Developer – 3+ years experience

Job Title – Mobile Developer

Job Type – Permanent

Location: Cape Town

About the Client:

My client, a locally based South African development house is looking for their next member of the team. You will be a part of a two man team and will work closely with a Senior Mobile Developer who is happy to take over either iOS or Android native development or share a mixed workload with the next addition to their company. This client works on a range of projects and needs someone ready to jump into a brand new greenfield project.

As their Native Mobile Developer you will be:

Developing quality software

Giving input into project planning and strategy as required

Managing stakeholder and client expectations to ensure high satisfaction

Planning and estimates regarding project deadlines and development

Skills:

Essential Qualifications / Skills:

4+ years general development experience

2+ year iOS / Android native development experience

Team player

Relevant degree – Hons. or higher

Benefits:

Flexible hours & remote working

Experience delivering products and solutions across African continent

Catered lunches

Technology upskilling

