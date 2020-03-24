Python Backend Developer

Are you a Python Developer skilled in Backend Development? Well we have the right job for you! A well-established IT company is seeking a Python Backend Developer to join their Durbanville, based team.

Requirements:

– 3+ years’ experience in Python Development.

– Skilled in Django web Framework and Django REST.

– Experienced a JavaScript Framework (React, Vue.js or Angular)

– Knowledge in Git, Github, AWS cloud technologies (Lambda, S3 & Cloudfront, EC2), and HTML/CSS.

– Must hold a relevant Bachelors’ Degree (Computer Science, Engineering, etc.)

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to (email address). You can also contact Jaime on (contact number) or visit our website www.tumaini.co.za.

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

