Senior Java Developer

As the senior Java developer you need to have a deep specialized in preferably Hybris eCommerce or other eCommerce Platforms, and be able to provide technical solutions to enterprise problems. As the senior Java developer you would need to mentor other developers to allow us to create a high performing Hybris team by applying Development principles, as well, be responsible for setting up of the design patterns, libraries, frameworks and processes. You have to be aware how the organization and business partners work and be able to adapt, within the frameworks, to deliver.

Minimum requirements:

5 -8 years eCommerce – preferably SAP Hybris Commerce development.

Bonus: Hybris Marketing, SAP Cloud 4 Service, SAP Customer Activity Repository, SAP ERP

5 -8 years being the senior developer within a development team

5 -8 years in software development and testing

5 -8 years of working on projects in both Agile and DevOps

3 + years in cloud solutions (advantageous)

