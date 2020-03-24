Systems Analyst

Leading the industry in the digital and retail space is no small feat, although this company is most definitely exceeding all expectations. We are seeking an experienced Systems Analyst to join the team. The Systems Analyst will use analysis and design techniques to solve business problems by using information technology. Key Performance Areas of the role include Team Integration, Solution Development, and Service Delivery.

Requirements for this role:

Diploma / degree or equivalent in Information Technology (or related)

4+ years Business Analysis experience

4+ years Data Analysis

4+ years Security Industry experience (highly advantageous)

4+ years Business/Systems Analysis experience

4+ years strong data manipulation and analysis skills

4+ years’ experience in data warehouse design/dimensional modelling, and the ability to translate business requirements in to system requirements

4+ years’ experience with the ability to represent concepts, processes, data and technology infrastructure using structures modeling techniques and tools.

