Telkom pledges R15m in battle against Covid-19

Telkom has pledged R15-million to bolster South Africa’s primary healthcare efforts in the battle against Covid-19.

Making the announcement, Telkom Group Chief Executive, Sipho Maseko said the funds will be used to support healthcare workers who are at the frontline of the battle against the spread of Covid-19, particularly in South Africa’s most vulnerable communities.

“We believe it is up to each one of us to do what we can to flatten the curve and reduce the possible impact of this virus particularly for those who rely on the public health system,” said Maseko.

Telkom is also zero-rating data costs in accessing learning material for universities and public schools to enable learning and teaching to continue.

“Our business continuity and emergency response measures are in place to support increased demand for broadband bandwidth and voice calls across both fixed and mobile network.” says Maseko.