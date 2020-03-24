Vuma helps to ease remote working

Vumatel, together with its participating ISP partners, will be upgrading the line speeds of its existing users on the network at no additional cost, with effect 1 April 2020 until the end of May 2020, to help enable remote working, additional streaming and educational services.

Simon Butler, chief commercial officer at Vumatel, comments: “We have a responsibility to make it easier for people to stay connected as they navigate the next few weeks of working and learning from home. By increasing the line speeds we will make content streaming and educational services more seamless; as well as enable a better remote working experience.”

The company has been in consultation with a number of its ISP partners, to discuss the initiative, and many of the ISPs, who have the capacity to do so, will participate.

“Our ISPs are a critical enabler of this initiative and we believe that in our own small way, we are collectively helping to make remote working and online learning, an easier process for many,” adds Butler.

For new customers that are in the process of installing fibre, the company will waive its monthly line rental over the next two months together with participating ISPs.