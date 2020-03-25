Analyst Programmer

Our client is looking for a Analyst Programmer to join their growing team and Responsible for the design, creation and testing of medium to complex applications, according to specifications and in accordance with agreed standards within the Financial Services Department.

The ideal candidate should have the following job related experience:

– Systems Analysis (2 years)

– Design (3 years)

– Development (.Net C# ; Angular) (5 years)

– Database design and development (4 years)

– SQL Server (3 years)

– Agile Development (2 years)

– Automation (Unit and deployment) (2 years)

Desirable:

– 1 year experience in Architecture

Biztalk experience

