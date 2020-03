Automation Systems Engineer

Position Purpose:The successful candidate will be responsible for performing all aspects of software distribution: planning, setup and deployment. Also, hands-on development, standardization, and management of all deployments utilizing customized and enterprise tools.Qualifications

Grade 12

Diploma/Degree in Information Technology

ITIL foundation certification

Desirable:

Project Management

SCCM administration

BigFix administration

CHaRM administration

Knowledge & Skills:

SDLC processes

IMACD Infrastructure Change process

Project Management

Lean Operations (KANBAN)

SAP

Learn more/Apply for this position