Backend Software Engineer (Ruby/Linux)

ENVIRONMENT:

Are you able to think like a hacker and dive into the security details of the software you have built? Are you passionate about Programming, open-source technologies and IT in general; Optimal systems and simple procedures; Agile development and a self-organizing team environment and Sharing ideas and innovation? Then this leading web hosting company wants you as their Backend Software Engineer (Ruby/Linux).

DUTIES:

Solving interesting and large-scale backend technical challenges

Being part of figuring out how we get better at what we do

Looking for opportunities to innovate and optimize

Understanding the needs of the customer in order to deliver innovative, robust solutions (In collaboration with the Product Owner and stakeholders of course)

Supporting the customer from an operational perspective when escalated by the Client Services team

REQUIREMENTS:

BSc majoring in Computer Science will be advantageous, however, your ability to demonstrate your track record of writing quality backend software is what ultimately counts.

A minimum of 4+ years of software development experience

Design & development of backend software and APIs

Object-oriented programming using a language like Ruby

Software development within the Linux/Unix environment

Software development using a containerization platform like Docker or Kubernetes

Agile development practices (team focus, continual improvement, automated tests, refactoring, continuous integration, pair programming)

Effective communication

Self-motivation and self-management

BENEFICIAL:

Experience with Rancher, Docker Swarm or other container orchestration platforms

Understanding of database design and performance tuning (MySQL, Redis, etc.)

COMMENTS:

