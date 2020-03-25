DevOps Engineer
Cape Town
An international organisation in the Leisure industry are urgently looking to hire a DevOps Engineer to join their team in Cape Town permanently. If you are a motivated individual and are looking to be part of a Global team working on cool and exciting projects then this opportunity is for you!
Required experience:
- 5+ years experience in development and operations
- Proficient in at least 5 of the following: Powershell, Python, Octopus, Bamboo, Rancher, Docker and Kubernetes
- Previous experience with software development, infrastructure development or development and operations
- Knowledge of scripting languages such as Java, JavaScript, Perl, Ruby, Python, PHP, Groovy, Bash
- Experience with project management and workflow tools such as Jira
- Strong experience with Linux-based infrastructure, Linux/ Unix administration/ Microservices/ Docker/ IIS/ Window Server
- Proficient in spoken and written English
What they offer:
- Competitive Salary
- Medical aid and provident fund
- Flexible hours
- Possibility of remote work
- Career progression
- Fantastic work environment
To discuss this new opportunity in more detail, please contact Liana Robson on (contact number) or send your latest CV to (email address).
