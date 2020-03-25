.NET Developer

Mar 25, 2020

Full-Stack .NET Developer – Cape Town

Join a company that is leading the innovative movement in technology, get great perks and benefits as well as a great progression path!

If you are a smart, driven and technically savvy Full Stack Developer with 8+ years of experience and are ready to:

  • Lead the charge in building our next generation investment platform.
  • Help Launch new mobile investment apps for both Android and iOS.
  • Co-Manage a “best in class” development team.
  • Take co-ownership of the technological growth and direction of the company to ensure the continued success.

Tech stack:

  • .Net Core 2.2 (Microsoft .NET and .NET Core development)
  • Azure DevOps CI/CD
  • C#
  • JavaScript
  • HTML, CSS
  • SQL
  • ORM Technologies
  • SCRUM/Agile Methodologies

(Advance experience in API Architecture, MVC, Onion and Gateway pattern are advantageous)

Minimum requirements include:

  • Experience in a Senior Lead position
  • A College or University degree in Computer Science (OR a related discipline or proven experience in software development.)

Role requirements:

  • Meet sprint deadlines and build back-end product features.
  • Create an inspiring team environment with an open communication culture.
  • Set clear team goals.
  • Delegate tasks, set deadlines and take accountability for team targets.
  • Monitor team success, identify high performance and reward accomplishments accordingly

