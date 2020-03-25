Reporting Lead Developer – Cape Town
Stacey Maritz
(email address)
(contact number)
The company
An award winning software development company based on the west coast has a new opportunity for a passionate, highly skilled senior/lead reporting developer.
You can expect to find the team rocking shorts and plakkies in the office, but make no mistake, they know their stuff. Working on highly complex systems, this team of developers is continuously learning, growing and trying out new technologies across the Microsoft stack.
Role & Responsibilities
- Following best practices, your main responsibility would be to manage and lead the reporting team
- Overseeing and participating in development of custom reports is key
- Implementing Power BI and training team as we move away from SSRS to DevExpress (or similar)
- Innovative designing and unit testing
- Ensure customer excellence is upheld
- Ensure team work to reach outlined goals
- Be the point of communication between the team, clients and management team
- Self- development and upkeep of skills, new tech and bringing new ideas to the table
- Develop and maintain web applications
- Report Writing
- Ensure best practices is followed and maintained by the team
Technical skills required
- C#, VB.NET
- SQL
- .NETCORE
- HTML/CSS
- JavaScript
- Entity Framework
- Azure (or similar)
- Crystal Reports/SSRS
- Power BI (beneficial)
- DevExpress (beneficial)
Benefits
- No dress code
- Great location on the west coast to avoid traffic
- Great view of table mountain
- Some of the smartest developers in Cape Town as your colleagues
- Team building and team braais often on Fridays
Please note that this is a senior role and previous experience is required, ideally candidates would have at least 8 years of development experience and some leadership experience.
To be considered for this role, please send your updated CV and skills matrix to (email address)
Good luck with your application.