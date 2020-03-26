Analyst Developer .NET

Mar 26, 2020

  • You will need to follow the Systems Design Quality Standards (programming and development best practices)
  • Develop detailed technical specifications from functional descriptions and systems from technical specifications.
  • Deliver development within a deadline
  • Perform unit testing from a pre-defined test plan
  • Update test plans according to solution development
  • Provide testing assistance and production support to production systems (stand-by)
  • Conduct investigations and solve system issues
  • Provide coaching and mentoring to Programmers and Developers
  • Act as Team Leader for projects
  • Participation and proactive problem-solving to meet team objectives

Be responsible for the design and development of a NEW Front-End application in the banking industry! If you have knowledge of IT systems development processes (SDLC) and 5/6 years’ experience in software development. You should definitely apply.

Minimum Requirements

  • Degree / Diploma in IT with 5 years’ proven experience in software development OR
  • 6 years’ proven experience in software development
  • Must have completed a relevant system analysis and design course
  • Experience in the following development languages: SQL 2005 and higher .Net (C#), Implementation of MVVM or MVC design patterns, WPF, WCF and XAML
  • OO Development Methodologies
  • An understanding of SOA and SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position