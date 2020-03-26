Analyst Developer .NET

You will need to follow the Systems Design Quality Standards (programming and development best practices)

Develop detailed technical specifications from functional descriptions and systems from technical specifications.

Deliver development within a deadline

Perform unit testing from a pre-defined test plan

Update test plans according to solution development

Provide testing assistance and production support to production systems (stand-by)

Conduct investigations and solve system issues

Provide coaching and mentoring to Programmers and Developers

Act as Team Leader for projects

Participation and proactive problem-solving to meet team objectives

Be responsible for the design and development of a NEW Front-End application in the banking industry! If you have knowledge of IT systems development processes (SDLC) and 5/6 years’ experience in software development. You should definitely apply.

Minimum Requirements

Degree / Diploma in IT with 5 years’ proven experience in software development OR

6 years’ proven experience in software development

Must have completed a relevant system analysis and design course

Experience in the following development languages: SQL 2005 and higher .Net (C#), Implementation of MVVM or MVC design patterns, WPF, WCF and XAML

OO Development Methodologies

An understanding of SOA and SQL

