Analyst Developer .NET

- You will need to follow the Systems Design Quality Standards (programming and development best practices)
- Develop detailed technical specifications from functional descriptions and systems from technical specifications.
- Deliver development within a deadline
- Perform unit testing from a pre-defined test plan
- Update test plans according to solution development
- Provide testing assistance and production support to production systems (stand-by)
- Conduct investigations and solve system issues
- Provide coaching and mentoring to Programmers and Developers
- Act as Team Leader for projects
- Participation and proactive problem-solving to meet team objectives
Be responsible for the design and development of a NEW Front-End application in the banking industry! If you have knowledge of IT systems development processes (SDLC) and 5/6 years’ experience in software development. You should definitely apply.
Minimum Requirements
- Degree / Diploma in IT with 5 years’ proven experience in software development OR
- 6 years’ proven experience in software development
- Must have completed a relevant system analysis and design course
- Experience in the following development languages: SQL 2005 and higher .Net (C#), Implementation of MVVM or MVC design patterns, WPF, WCF and XAML
- OO Development Methodologies
- An understanding of SOA and SQL