Developer – Software Development Ref: SD/ZR

Mar 26, 2020

Developer required to fulfil an opportunity in the financial sector. This a permanent opportunity, based in Cape Town Responsibilities

  • Interpret specifications

  • Maintain existing programmes according to change requests

  • Produce appropriate software programs that satisfy the specifications

  • Test own programs / artefacts to ensure correctness

  • Test Interfaces to other systems

  • Debugging of programs

  • Provide test information to Testers

  • Implement changes into the Production environment

  • Document changes implemented as well as programs

  • Problem solving and user assistance (functional)

  • Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems

  • Provide support (if and when applicable)

  • Correct errors / bugs in production

Qualifications:

  • Grade 12

  • Information Technology Qualification (degree or diploma) will be strongly recommendable

Experience:

  • Minimum of 3 years’ experience in Software Development

  • Proven record of exceptional work performance

  • Experience with Agile methodologies will be a strong recommendation

Knowledge:

  • Understanding of Microsoft C# in the context of the Microsoft.NET framework

  • Basic understanding of UML (Class, Activity, Entity Relation Diagrams, etc.)

  • Understanding of OO concepts, design principles and patterns

  • Good knowledge of the following technologies will be a strong recommendation:

    • .NET C#

    • ASP

    • LinQ

    • ADO

    • SQL

    • MVC

  • Problem Analysis & problem solving techniques

  • High level understanding of Enterprise Test Methodology

