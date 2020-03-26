ENVIRONMENT: A global Dispatch Tech company seeks the expertise of a critical thinking and solutions-driven DevOps Engineer. Joining their Enablement Team, you will help build and scale cutting-edge DevOps solutions that are highly available, secure and easy to deploy. You will require at least 5 years’ experience in a similar role, one-year’s Dev experience with Kubernetes in a large-scale production environment, working experience with Azure, AWS / Google Cloud, SQL / PostgreSQL / MySQL, CI / CD, implementing microservices and automated deployment tools and techniques and have managed Linux and Windows infrastructure. DUTIES: Implementation, improvement and maintenance of the perfect CI / CD pipeline for cloud services allowing Developers to push their changes to code with high confidence.

Infrastructure Management.

Design, implement, manage and orchestrate container clusters.

Assist with Application deployments to various Azure locations.

Investigate and resolve technical issues.

Write process and technical documentation.

Work with the Engineering Manager, Principal Engineer, Senior Engineers and CTO to understand priorities and roadmap.

Share your knowledge and ensure the security, operability, quality, and scalability of your work.

Form part of an after-hours on call rotation to address critical downtime after hours. REQUIREMENTS: Minimum 5 years’ hands on DevOps experience.

Minimum one-year development experience with Kubernetes in a large scale a production environment.

Working experience with Cloud Infrastructure (Azure, AWS, or Google Cloud) – company uses Azure. Experience –

Developing continuous / rapid release engineering (CI / CD).

Implementing secure and highly available distributed systems / microservices.

Implementing automated deployment tools and techniques.

With containers, microservice architectures and orchestration frameworks like Kubernetes.

Supporting, maintaining and monitoring of DevOps related environments.

Managing Linux and Windows Infrastructure. Strong knowledge in relational, non-relational, and time-series data stores (MS-SQL / PostgreSQL / MySQL) implementation and Administration.

Knowledge of two or more of the following languages: C#, YAML, PowerShell, Terraform, JavaScript. Advantageous – Experience with infrastructure as code and utilising Terraform. ATTRIBUTES: Ability and desire to research new tools, technologies and best practices.

Advanced ability to craft clear and concise documentation.

Critical thinker and problem-solving skills.

Team player.

Good time-management skills.

