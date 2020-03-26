Front-End Developer

Mar 26, 2020

Role/Responsibilities:

  • Interpret specifications
  • Maintain existing programmes according to change requests
  • Produce appropriate software programs that satisfy the specifications
  • Test own programs / artefacts to ensure correctness
  • Test Interfaces to other systems
  • Debugging of programs
  • Provide test information to Testers
  • Implement changes into the Production environment
  • Document changes implemented as well as programs
  • Problem solving and user assistance (functional)
  • Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems
  • Provide support (if and when applicable)
  • Correct errors / bugs in production

Qualifications:

  • Grade 12
  • Information Technology Qualification (degree or diploma) will be strongly recommendable

Knowledge:

  • Understanding of Microsoft C# in the context of the Microsoft.NET framework
  • Basic understanding of UML (Class, Activity, Entity Relation Diagrams, etc.)
  • Understanding of OO concepts, design principles and patterns
  • Good knowledge of the following technologies will be a strong recommendation:
    • .NET C#
    • ASP
    • LinQ
    • ADO
    • SQL
    • MVC
  • Problem Analysis & problem solving techniques
  • High level understanding of Enterprise Test Methodology

The following will be advantageous:

  • Testing process
  • Financial services knowledge

Experience:

  • Minimum of 3 years’ experience in Software Development
  • Proven record of exceptional work performance
  • Experience with Agile methodologies will be a strong recommendation

Competencies:

  • Building and Maintaining Relationships
  • Strong team work orientation
  • Strong Quality Assurance orientation
  • Adaptability
  • Continuous Learning
  • Customer Service
  • Results Driven

Personal Attributes:

  • Communicates effectively – Contributing dependently
  • Plans and aligns – Contributing dependently
  • Action orientated – Contributing dependently
  • Optimises work processes – Contributing dependently

Core Competencies:

  • Cultivates innovation – Contributing dependently
  • Customer focus – Contributing dependently
  • Drives results – Contributing dependently
  • Collaborates – Contributing dependently
  • Being resilient – Contributing dependently

