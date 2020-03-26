Front-End Developer

Role/Responsibilities:

Interpret specifications

Maintain existing programmes according to change requests

Produce appropriate software programs that satisfy the specifications

Test own programs / artefacts to ensure correctness

Test Interfaces to other systems

Debugging of programs

Provide test information to Testers

Implement changes into the Production environment

Document changes implemented as well as programs

Problem solving and user assistance (functional)

Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems

Provide support (if and when applicable)

Correct errors / bugs in production

Qualifications:

Grade 12

Information Technology Qualification (degree or diploma) will be strongly recommendable

Knowledge:

Understanding of Microsoft C# in the context of the Microsoft.NET framework

Basic understanding of UML (Class, Activity, Entity Relation Diagrams, etc.)

Understanding of OO concepts, design principles and patterns

Good knowledge of the following technologies will be a strong recommendation: .NET C# ASP LinQ ADO SQL MVC

Problem Analysis & problem solving techniques

High level understanding of Enterprise Test Methodology

The following will be advantageous:

Testing process

Financial services knowledge

Experience:

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in Software Development

Proven record of exceptional work performance

Experience with Agile methodologies will be a strong recommendation

Competencies:

Building and Maintaining Relationships

Strong team work orientation

Strong Quality Assurance orientation

Adaptability

Continuous Learning

Customer Service

Results Driven

Personal Attributes:

Communicates effectively – Contributing dependently

Plans and aligns – Contributing dependently

Action orientated – Contributing dependently

Optimises work processes – Contributing dependently

Core Competencies:

Cultivates innovation – Contributing dependently

Customer focus – Contributing dependently

Drives results – Contributing dependently

Collaborates – Contributing dependently

Being resilient – Contributing dependently

