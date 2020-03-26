Full Stack Developer

I’m on the hunt during lockdown for a Full Stack Developer who will take a key role in a small start-up team focusing onmodernizing and mobile-enabling existingIOT applications.

Skills and Expertise:

Ability to maintain quality and ensure responsiveness of applications.

Ability to collaborate with the product owner to design and launch new features.

Ability to maintain code integrity and organization.

Experience working with UX designers and converting designs to visual elements.

Understanding and implementation of security and data protection.

5+ years of experience with back-end programming languages (node.js, ruby, Python).

5+ years of experience using front-end technologies (JavaScript, HTML, CSS, Vue.js).

2+ years of experience with PWA frameworks like Angular and React.

Solid understanding of code versioning tools such as Git.

Solid DevOps experience working with opensource continuous integration tools like Jenkins, Kubernetes and Docker.

Solid understanding of REST and experience working with APIs

Previous experience with databases such as SQL Server, MySQL and NoSQL.

Previous experience with IOT application development would be very advantageous.

Basic understanding of System administration such as Virtualization, Networking and Cloud environments.

Important Info:

Cape Town-based candidates only

Remote working is essential and candidates must have their own infrastructure in place to support working remotely

Flexi/reduced working hours can be negotiated on a case-by-case basis

Please send CV and Skills matrix to Michael Barlow :(email address)or call (contact number)

