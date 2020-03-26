Full Stack Developer (PHP)

ENVIRONMENT: A fast-paced Digital Dev House providing software solutions to both local and globally wants your innovative & solutions-driven mind as their next PHP Developer. Joining this tightknit but power team of Developers, you will share your passion for producing high quality solutions, with attention to detail and great self-organization ability. You will require at least 3 years’ PHP experience and be skilled in Laravel, Vue.js & Vuex, Git and have experience creating and integrating RESTful APIs. REQUIREMENTS: 3+ Years’ experience working with PHP

Proficient in –

Laravel Framework

Vue.js and Vuex

Version Control Systems such as Git Experience creating and integrating RESTful API’s

Advantageous – Experience with HTML5, CSS3, SASS While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.