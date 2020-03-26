Intermediate Software Developer

To support our Group and IT strategy you will be responsible for:

A full development function

Working with critical code sets

Writing coherent, organized code

Completing tasks in a fast-paced development cycle.

Analyze, design, develop, and maintain software applications using latest Microsoft technologies, with minimal supervision.

Streamline our internal systems and services

Provides accurate time estimates of assigned tasks and projects.

Assist other engineers.

Participating in the training or development of others, as directed.

Maintains familiarity with and uses department methodology as appropriate.

Assist in code reviews.

Monitors and ensures automated processes run as expected.

We are looking for an intermediate / senior C# developer to join our agile orientated IT development team working in a specialised logistics environment. If working on the latest frameworks and technologies, a non-corporate flexible working environment is what you are looking for we would like to talk to you.

Minimum Requirements

• Grade 12

• An IT based university degree or diploma

• 3 Years development experience

Learn more/Apply for this position