SAP Test Analyst

Large and well-established company in the digital space is seeking an experienced Test Analyst to join their team. Your main purpose will be to perform functional and non-functional testing for various implementations, within the SAP space. Requirements:

3+ years Manual testing experience

2+ years Remedy or similar CM experience

2+ years Testing in a retail / financial sector

2+ years SAP cross-functional experience

2+ years SAP Materials Management (MM) experience Knowledge:

2+ years Knowledge of functional testing, system testing, end-to-end scenario testing, integration testing, and regression testing

Preparation of testing documents and performing internal testing Preparation of Master Data templates for various SAP related objects

Integration testing with other related SAP modules

Go-live preparation and post Go-live support

Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support

Executing the required changes through configuration

Executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls

1+ years Integration with internal and external services and systems, such as: B2B, ASR, AWR, GTS, Trade Terms, TradeCloud, BambooRose, POS Retalix, POS DM (CAR), POS Integration Management (PIMS), Sales Central (Datarite), INFOR, WMS, SAP COR3 Retail Business Warehouse (BWRetail), Enterprise ETL and Data Quality Management (SAP Data Services), JDA Demand Forecasting.

