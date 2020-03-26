Scrum Master

Required skills:

– Minimum of 5 years’ experience in similar role;

– Solid understanding of and experience in Agile, Scrum, ITIL, Infrastructure and Telecommunications.

Role purpose:

– Play a crucial part in ensuring the success of the company’s Digital Operating Model; assisting the company in becoming a leading digital company;

– Operate as a servant leader to the technical delivery teams across the Financial Services division;

– Coach Agile methods and providing support and facilitation to increase velocity and team productivity across the technical delivery teams within this division;

– Identifying risks, dependencies and impediments, leading the team and business in finding a solution;

– Coordinate with other teams and functional partners;

– Actively escalate when needed to ensure resolution;

– Keep a pulse on needs and insights from stakeholders and other initiatives;

– Regularly communicate status, changes in direction and relevant metrics to avoid misalignment and roadblocks.

