Senior Azure BI Developer – Cape Town

Mar 26, 2020

My client, based in Cape Town, a leading IT Consulting firm with multicontinental operations, are currently looking to add a Senior BI Developer with high MS Azure proficiency to their team.

Azure Data Factory, Data Bricks, Azure Data Lakes – KEY

  • Manage the BI Development life cycle, ensuring adherence to best practice coding standards
  • Lead the Design Forum by influencing and finalising the architecture of the Data Warehouse
  • Responsible for the governance, including Data integrity and security of the Data Warehouse
  • Ensure that the design of BI solutions are scalable and aligned to the architecture principals of the Data Warehouse
  • Responsible for reviewing BI Development and streamline processes to improve performance and stability
  • Responsible for BI systems performance monitoring and capacity planning
  • Reporting on progress of BI technical deliverables
  • Represent BI at the Change Board and all necessary forums
  • Provide input into the BI landscape and stay abreast of new technologies and tools that could enhance BI Development
  • Responsible for leading and enhancing the strategic design and maintenance of BI applications
  • Responsible for ensuring adherence to company’s internal BI SDLC, development methodologies and operational procedures

Behaviours:

  • Business acumen
  • Solution orientated with ability to resolve complex Data and performance challenges
  • Expert attention to detail and accuracy
  • Numerical and advanced analytical skills
  • Learning agility and curiosity
  • Rational, coherent and persuasive
  • Effective relationship management and collaborations skills
  • Customer-oriented with a passion for high quality service delivery
  • Strong communication skills with the ability to interact at all levels
  • Ability to explain technical matters to non-technical users
  • Solid planning and organisational skills
  • Ability to prioritise and manage multiple deliverables
  • Adaptable with the ability to excel in a fast paced changing environment

Minimum Requirements:

  • Relevant IT tertiary qualification
  • Microsoft Certified Professional / Specialist – Preferable
  • Extensive experience with Dimensional Modelling/Data Modelling
  • Exposure to working according to the Ralph Kimball design principals
  • Minimum of 8 years BI Development experience, full Microsoft BI Stack (SSIS, SSRS, SSAS, Power BI)
  • Experience developing Star Schema and Multidimensional models
  • Exposure to Data visualisation tools (Cognos, Tableau, PowerBI etc.)
  • People & Project management experience
  • Experience working within a Waterfall and Agile environment
  • Financial Services, Retail or Consulting experience – Desirable

