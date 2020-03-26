Senior Azure BI Developer – Cape Town

My client, based in Cape Town, a leading IT Consulting firm with multicontinental operations, are currently looking to add a Senior BI Developer with high MS Azure proficiency to their team.

Azure Data Factory, Data Bricks, Azure Data Lakes – KEY

Manage the BI Development life cycle, ensuring adherence to best practice coding standards

Lead the Design Forum by influencing and finalising the architecture of the Data Warehouse

Responsible for the governance, including Data integrity and security of the Data Warehouse

Ensure that the design of BI solutions are scalable and aligned to the architecture principals of the Data Warehouse

Responsible for reviewing BI Development and streamline processes to improve performance and stability

Responsible for BI systems performance monitoring and capacity planning

Reporting on progress of BI technical deliverables

Represent BI at the Change Board and all necessary forums

Provide input into the BI landscape and stay abreast of new technologies and tools that could enhance BI Development

Responsible for leading and enhancing the strategic design and maintenance of BI applications

Responsible for ensuring adherence to company’s internal BI SDLC, development methodologies and operational procedures

Behaviours:

Business acumen

Solution orientated with ability to resolve complex Data and performance challenges

Expert attention to detail and accuracy

Numerical and advanced analytical skills

Learning agility and curiosity

Rational, coherent and persuasive

Effective relationship management and collaborations skills

Customer-oriented with a passion for high quality service delivery

Strong communication skills with the ability to interact at all levels

Ability to explain technical matters to non-technical users

Solid planning and organisational skills

Ability to prioritise and manage multiple deliverables

Adaptable with the ability to excel in a fast paced changing environment

Minimum Requirements:

Relevant IT tertiary qualification

Microsoft Certified Professional / Specialist – Preferable

Extensive experience with Dimensional Modelling/Data Modelling

Exposure to working according to the Ralph Kimball design principals

Minimum of 8 years BI Development experience, full Microsoft BI Stack (SSIS, SSRS, SSAS, Power BI)

Experience developing Star Schema and Multidimensional models

Exposure to Data visualisation tools (Cognos, Tableau, PowerBI etc.)

People & Project management experience

Experience working within a Waterfall and Agile environment

Financial Services, Retail or Consulting experience – Desirable

