Senior Azure BI Developer – Cape Town

My client, based in Cape Town, a leading IT Consulting firm with multicontinental operations, are currently looking to add a Senior BI Developer with high MS Azure proficiency to their team.
Azure Data Factory, Data Bricks, Azure Data Lakes – KEY
- Manage the BI Development life cycle, ensuring adherence to best practice coding standards
- Lead the Design Forum by influencing and finalising the architecture of the Data Warehouse
- Responsible for the governance, including Data integrity and security of the Data Warehouse
- Ensure that the design of BI solutions are scalable and aligned to the architecture principals of the Data Warehouse
- Responsible for reviewing BI Development and streamline processes to improve performance and stability
- Responsible for BI systems performance monitoring and capacity planning
- Reporting on progress of BI technical deliverables
- Represent BI at the Change Board and all necessary forums
- Provide input into the BI landscape and stay abreast of new technologies and tools that could enhance BI Development
- Responsible for leading and enhancing the strategic design and maintenance of BI applications
- Responsible for ensuring adherence to company’s internal BI SDLC, development methodologies and operational procedures
Behaviours:
- Business acumen
- Solution orientated with ability to resolve complex Data and performance challenges
- Expert attention to detail and accuracy
- Numerical and advanced analytical skills
- Learning agility and curiosity
- Rational, coherent and persuasive
- Effective relationship management and collaborations skills
- Customer-oriented with a passion for high quality service delivery
- Strong communication skills with the ability to interact at all levels
- Ability to explain technical matters to non-technical users
- Solid planning and organisational skills
- Ability to prioritise and manage multiple deliverables
- Adaptable with the ability to excel in a fast paced changing environment
Minimum Requirements:
- Relevant IT tertiary qualification
- Microsoft Certified Professional / Specialist – Preferable
- Extensive experience with Dimensional Modelling/Data Modelling
- Exposure to working according to the Ralph Kimball design principals
- Minimum of 8 years BI Development experience, full Microsoft BI Stack (SSIS, SSRS, SSAS, Power BI)
- Experience developing Star Schema and Multidimensional models
- Exposure to Data visualisation tools (Cognos, Tableau, PowerBI etc.)
- People & Project management experience
- Experience working within a Waterfall and Agile environment
- Financial Services, Retail or Consulting experience – Desirable