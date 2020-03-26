Senior Business Analyst – Finance

Main Purpose:
The primary purpose of the role is to gather, analyse and document Business data and reporting requirements and translate them into technical specs for the BI developers.
Key Responsibilities:
- Responsible for gathering and documenting the reporting requirements for the respective business areas
- Investigate data sources and query the data using SQL
- Document Functional Requirements to the source system
- Document Source to Target mapping for new solutions
- Develop logical design of Star Schema
- Provide recommendations on presentation of information
- Train and support users
- Testing of new Data models
- Creation of test cases and plans
- Ensuring solutions meet the requirements and needs of the business
- Effective internal and external stakeholder relationship management
- Keep abreast of latest market developments with regards to Data tools and methodologies
- Creating reports and dashboards, including maintenance and evolution management
Key Competencies:
- Strong communication skills
- Attention to detail
- Ability to collaborate with developers and business users in order to achieve desired results
- Analytical ability
- Solution orientated with ability to resolve complex Data challenges
- Ability to prioritise and manage multiple deliverables
- Solid planning and organisational skills
- Extracting, harmonising and structuring of Data
Minimum Requirements:
- 3-year Degree/Diploma in Information Technology or related fields – essential
- Data analysis experience
- Experience in working with data visualization tools (Cognos or PowerBI preferred) for Proof of Concepts
- Proficient in SQL for data analysis – essential
- Knowledge of Dimensional Modelling/Data Warehousing
- MS Office
- Experience in Financial Services or Retail advantageous