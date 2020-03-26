Senior Business Analyst – Finance

Mar 26, 2020

Main Purpose:

The primary purpose of the role is to gather, analyse and document Business data and reporting requirements and translate them into technical specs for the BI developers.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Responsible for gathering and documenting the reporting requirements for the respective business areas
  • Investigate data sources and query the data using SQL
  • Document Functional Requirements to the source system
  • Document Source to Target mapping for new solutions
  • Develop logical design of Star Schema
  • Provide recommendations on presentation of information
  • Train and support users
  • Testing of new Data models
  • Creation of test cases and plans
  • Ensuring solutions meet the requirements and needs of the business
  • Effective internal and external stakeholder relationship management
  • Keep abreast of latest market developments with regards to Data tools and methodologies
  • Creating reports and dashboards, including maintenance and evolution management

Key Competencies:

  • Strong communication skills
  • Attention to detail
  • Ability to collaborate with developers and business users in order to achieve desired results
  • Analytical ability
  • Solution orientated with ability to resolve complex Data challenges
  • Ability to prioritise and manage multiple deliverables
  • Solid planning and organisational skills
  • Extracting, harmonising and structuring of Data

Minimum Requirements:

  • 3-year Degree/Diploma in Information Technology or related fields – essential
  • Data analysis experience
  • Experience in working with data visualization tools (Cognos or PowerBI preferred) for Proof of Concepts
  • Proficient in SQL for data analysis – essential
  • Knowledge of Dimensional Modelling/Data Warehousing
  • MS Office
  • Experience in Financial Services or Retail advantageous

Learn more/Apply for this position