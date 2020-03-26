Senior Business Analyst – Finance

Main Purpose:

The primary purpose of the role is to gather, analyse and document Business data and reporting requirements and translate them into technical specs for the BI developers.

Key Responsibilities:

Responsible for gathering and documenting the reporting requirements for the respective business areas

Investigate data sources and query the data using SQL

Document Functional Requirements to the source system

Document Source to Target mapping for new solutions

Develop logical design of Star Schema

Provide recommendations on presentation of information

Train and support users

Testing of new Data models

Creation of test cases and plans

Ensuring solutions meet the requirements and needs of the business

Effective internal and external stakeholder relationship management

Keep abreast of latest market developments with regards to Data tools and methodologies

Creating reports and dashboards, including maintenance and evolution management

Key Competencies:

Strong communication skills

Attention to detail

Ability to collaborate with developers and business users in order to achieve desired results

Analytical ability

Solution orientated with ability to resolve complex Data challenges

Ability to prioritise and manage multiple deliverables

Solid planning and organisational skills

Extracting, harmonising and structuring of Data

Minimum Requirements:

3-year Degree/Diploma in Information Technology or related fields – essential

Data analysis experience

Experience in working with data visualization tools (Cognos or PowerBI preferred) for Proof of Concepts

Proficient in SQL for data analysis – essential

Knowledge of Dimensional Modelling/Data Warehousing

MS Office

Experience in Financial Services or Retail advantageous

