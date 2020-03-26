ENVIRONMENT: A reputable provider in the healthcare sector seeks a Systems Analyst with the ability to apply specialist and detailed technical expertise. The ideal candidate requires a Bachelors Degree in Computer Science or similar BTech qualification in an ICT-related field, 3 years’ experience with integration tech e.g. Enterprise Service Bus (ESB), skilled with SOA, able to install, configure and manage InterSystems and knowledge of gap analysis & systems development life cycle processes and design. DUTIES: Responsible for the design and ownership of technical and functional architecture of software in accordance with agreed standards.

Perform maintenance on systems.

Perform system tests.

Manage key client and stakeholder relations within ICT environment.

Oversee the delivery of the team and align structure and business processes to organisational strategy operational needs.

Work closely with third party implementation partners, project management office, ICT operational department and developers to ensure successful implementations. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Bachelors Degree in Computer Science, or a similar BTech in ICT Related field. Experience/Skills – At least 3 years’ experience with integration technologies e.g. ESB.

Experience in Service Oriented Architecture modelling (SOA).

Installing, configuration and managing InterSystems.

Sound knowledge of Integration standards and Enterprise Service Bus (ESB). Knowledge of –

Information systems, gap analysis and systems requirements.

System development life cycle processes.

Systems analysis and design.

Advanced information technology concepts. Document Functional and Technical design specifications.

Design software solutions. ATTRIBUTES: Good planning, organising and implementing skills.

Able to build and maintain relationships.

Good judgement and problem-solving skills.

Focus on client needs and satisfaction.

Analyse numerical data and all other sources of information.

Presentation skills.

