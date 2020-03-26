Systems Analyst: Service Management Systems

Mar 26, 2020

Responsibilities and Key Tasks include but are not limited to: 

  • Translate Specifications into systems solutions
  • System Architecture and Design
  • Maintain and Support Application Server Infrastructure (Application-specific virtualized infrastructure, supporting software and application hosting)
  • Systems Development and Review
  • Responsible for writing technical test cases and performing unit testing
  • Quality and on-time delivery of technical systems and application support
  • Research and Continuous improvement
  • Automation and integration

The leader of financial innovation in South Africa based in Cape Town is currently looking for Systems Analyst to join their growing team. 

Minimum Requirements

  • Relevant 3-year diploma in IT or ideally a Degree
  • 3-4 years’ experience in Systems and Data Integration using a combination of the following
  • platform solutions
    • .net and C#
    • Transact-SQL
    • PowerShell
    • JavaScript 
  • 2+ years’ experience in System Administration

Advanced knowledge and understanding of:

  • Formal Integration practices
  • Automation using PowerShell
  • Querying Data with Transact-SQL
  • Programming with JavaScript
  • Systems Implementation and Technical Systems Support
  • Developing Integrations using API
  • Windows Server Administration

Learn more/Apply for this position