Systems Analyst: Service Management Systems

Responsibilities and Key Tasks include but are not limited to:
- Translate Specifications into systems solutions
- System Architecture and Design
- Maintain and Support Application Server Infrastructure (Application-specific virtualized infrastructure, supporting software and application hosting)
- Systems Development and Review
- Responsible for writing technical test cases and performing unit testing
- Quality and on-time delivery of technical systems and application support
- Research and Continuous improvement
- Automation and integration
The leader of financial innovation in South Africa based in Cape Town is currently looking for Systems Analyst to join their growing team.
Minimum Requirements
- Relevant 3-year diploma in IT or ideally a Degree
- 3-4 years’ experience in Systems and Data Integration using a combination of the following
- platform solutions
- .net and C#
- Transact-SQL
- PowerShell
- JavaScript
- 2+ years’ experience in System Administration
Advanced knowledge and understanding of:
- Formal Integration practices
- Automation using PowerShell
- Querying Data with Transact-SQL
- Programming with JavaScript
- Systems Implementation and Technical Systems Support
- Developing Integrations using API
- Windows Server Administration