Systems Analyst: Service Management Systems

Responsibilities and Key Tasks include but are not limited to:

Translate Specifications into systems solutions

System Architecture and Design

Maintain and Support Application Server Infrastructure (Application-specific virtualized infrastructure, supporting software and application hosting)

Systems Development and Review

Responsible for writing technical test cases and performing unit testing

Quality and on-time delivery of technical systems and application support

Research and Continuous improvement

Automation and integration

The leader of financial innovation in South Africa based in Cape Town is currently looking for Systems Analyst to join their growing team.

Minimum Requirements

Relevant 3-year diploma in IT or ideally a Degree

3-4 years’ experience in Systems and Data Integration using a combination of the following

platform solutions .net and C# Transact-SQL PowerShell JavaScript

2+ years’ experience in System Administration

Advanced knowledge and understanding of:

Formal Integration practices

Automation using PowerShell

Querying Data with Transact-SQL

Programming with JavaScript

Systems Implementation and Technical Systems Support

Developing Integrations using API

Windows Server Administration

