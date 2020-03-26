Web Front-end Developer
Cape Town
(email address)
Join my client in the online gaming business as a Senior Web front-end developer (NodeJS Experience needed) and share your passion for all things technical with like minded IT specialists in a new, exciting environment!
Get creative and bring your unique ideas and methods onto the team – where growth, self-improvement and out-the-box thinking is encouraged.
Role & Responsibilities
- Work in an Agile environment with stand-ups, sprints and planning meetings.
- Work in a small development team taking on new features, spikes and bugs.
- Plan, design, implement, document, test and release new features.
- Code Reviews
- Maintain existing code base and substantiate further development.
- Liaise with the QA team to identify and fix bugs.
Skills & Qualifications
- React
- Redux
- Javascript
- HTML/CSS
- Restful API
- Node.js
Benefits
- Flexible working hours
- Remote working at managers discretion
- 15 – 18 days leave
- Secure parking
- Medical & Pension (Optional)
- Casual Dress
- Casual, relaxed and flexible working environment
Send your CV to (email address) to avoid dissapointment!