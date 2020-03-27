Automation Systems Engineer

Position Purpose:The successful candidate will be responsible for performing all aspects of software distribution: planning, setup and deployment. Also, hands-on development, standardization, and management of all deployments utilizing customized and enterprise tools.Qualifications

Grade 12

Diploma/Degree in Information Technology

ITIL foundation certification

Desirable:

Project Management

SCCM administration

BigFix administration

CHaRM administration

Experience:

1 – 3 years in People Management

Project Coordination

Time management

Job objectives:Perform day to day deployments

Of SAP transports

Of application distribution to the branch

Of user software rollouts to the desktop

Perform daily reporting

Of deployments approved by the deployment CAB

Of deployment status of SAP transports

Of deployment status of branch deployment

Coordination of deployments

Of dependency coordination between deployments

Of deployment adherence to approved deployment days

Of troubleshooting of deployment problem and issues

Of error and failure escalation to the change owners

Maintenance of deployments

Of endpoint health with tool administrators

Of completeness of the distribution group settings

Of the package repository on the deployment tools

Knowledge & Skills:

SDLC processes

IMACD Infrastructure Change process

Project Management

Lean Operations (KANBAN)

