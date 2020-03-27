C# Developer

We are looking for talented C# Developers.
Skills required:
– Development experience in coding and building Enterprise Solutions using ASP.Net, MVC and C#
– Database Design and Development -experience in writing SQL code and stored procedures
– Development experience in MVC
– Development experience in WPF
– Development experience in WCF
– Good understanding of OO principles
– Must be skilled in handling difficult internal clients;
– Must be resilient and able to handle ambiguity;
– Understanding fundamental design patterns and principles (SOLID)
– Experience in RESTful API development
– Experience using advanced JavaScript frameworks
– Client-side experience in HTML, CSS and SASS
– Experience in MS SQL Server
– Experience in source control (Git)
– Understanding of TDD
– Previous experience on scalable web sites with high traffic load
– CI/CD
– Caching strategies
– Elastic search
– Redis
– Cloud experience
– .NET Core
– js
– Webpack