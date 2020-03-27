C# Developer

We are looking for talented C# Developers.

Skills required:

– Development experience in coding and building Enterprise Solutions using ASP.Net, MVC and C#

– Database Design and Development -experience in writing SQL code and stored procedures

– Development experience in MVC

– Development experience in WPF

– Development experience in WCF

– Good understanding of OO principles

– Must be skilled in handling difficult internal clients;

– Must be resilient and able to handle ambiguity;

– Understanding fundamental design patterns and principles (SOLID)

– Experience in RESTful API development

– Experience using advanced JavaScript frameworks

– Client-side experience in HTML, CSS and SASS

– Experience in MS SQL Server

– Experience in source control (Git)

– Understanding of TDD

– Previous experience on scalable web sites with high traffic load

– CI/CD

– Caching strategies

– Elastic search

– Redis

– Cloud experience

– .NET Core

– js

– Webpack

