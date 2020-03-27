C# Developer

Calling all solid C# Developers keen on up and coming ventures.
Do you possess the below skills?
If so send us your application and we will make contact.
Skills Required:
– Relevant Bachelor’s degree or Diploma
– 5 years’ experience in developing in C# .NET 3.5+
– Minimum 5 years’ experience in Transact SQL (MS SQL 2008+)
– SQL Server 2008+
– C# Winforms
– Web Api and Rest
– SOAP Webservices
– ASP.Net (Webforms)
– MVC
– .NET Core
– Angular
– Proven track record of web based business application development including Javascript and HTML5
NB: All applicants must be born in SA