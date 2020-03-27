C# Developer

Calling all solid C# Developers keen on up and coming ventures.

Do you possess the below skills?

If so send us your application and we will make contact.

Skills Required:

– Relevant Bachelor’s degree or Diploma

– 5 years’ experience in developing in C# .NET 3.5+

– Minimum 5 years’ experience in Transact SQL (MS SQL 2008+)

– SQL Server 2008+

– C# Winforms

– Web Api and Rest

– SOAP Webservices

– ASP.Net (Webforms)

– MVC

– .NET Core

– Angular

– Proven track record of web based business application development including Javascript and HTML5

NB: All applicants must be born in SA

