ENVIRONMENT: Join a fast-growing Enterprise Software company seeking a highly skilled C#.Net Developer with a knack for writing clean, readable C# code. The role will entail building C# applications, including anything from back-end services to their client-end counterparts. Your primary responsibilities will be to design and develop these applications, and to coordinate with the rest of the team working on different layers of the infrastructure. Therefore, a commitment to collaborative problem solving, sophisticated design, and quality product is essential. DUTIES: Translate application storyboards and use cases into functional applications.

Design, build, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable C# code.

Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.

Identify bottlenecks and bugs, and devise solutions to these problems.

Help maintain code quality, organisation, and automation. REQUIREMENTS: Proficient in C#, with a good knowledge of its ecosystems.

Familiarity with the .NET framework as well as .Net Core. Strong understanding of –

Object-Oriented Programming.

Message Queuing.

Asynchronous and multi-threaded applications. Skill for writing reusable C# libraries.

Familiar with various design and architectural patterns.

Knowledge of concurrency patterns in C#.

Microsoft SQL Server.

NoSQL.

Understand fundamental design principles behind a scalable application.

Experience creating database schemas that represent and support business processes, including ORM frameworks.

Can implement automated testing platforms and unit tests.

Familiar with development pipeline and release management tools.

Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements. Advantageous – Familiarity with Domain Driven Design and Event Sourcing.