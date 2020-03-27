Data Engineer

Creating data feeds from on-premise to AWS Cloud (2 years)

Support data feeds in production on break fix basis (2 years)

Creating data marts using Talend or similar ETL development tool (4 years)

Manipulating data using python and pyspark (2 years)

Processing data using the Hadoop paradigm particularly using EMR, AWS’s distribution of Hadoop (2 years)

Devop for Big Data and Business Intelligence including automated testing and deployment (2 years) Further technical skills required:

Talend (1 year)

AWS: EMR, EC2, S3 (1 year)

Python (1 year)

PySpark or Spark (1 year) – Desirable

Business Intelligence Data modelling (3 years)

SQL (3 years)