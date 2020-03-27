Development Team Lead

The ideal candidate should have the following job related experience:

Essential:

– 2-4 years Team Lead experience

– 3-5 years Retail Experience

– 2-4 years Financial Services / Finance Tech experience (Referring to financial services experience within a technical environment)

– Solid background in finance

Advantageous:

– 2-3 years Project Management experience

You should have the following job related knowledge and skills:

Essential:

– 2-4 years IT System and Cloud (AWS)2-4 years Value Added Services Transactional ProductAdvantageous:

– 2-4 years DevOps

– 2-4 years SDLC Experience, preferably Agile (SCRUM)

