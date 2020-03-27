Frogfoot offers free FTTH speed upgrades for three months

In light of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement 21-day lockdown and closure of non-essential businesses to combat the Covid-19 epidemic, more South African companies have no choice but to let their employees work from home – and Frogfoot is looking to provide them with a better experience by offering free speed upgrades to residential users for a limited time.

The lockdown is likely to place huge pressure on users’ available bandwidth, with parents having to carry on with work – including using online or cloud-based applications, downloading and uploading huge work files, and participating in numerous video conference calls – while children will want to keep in touch with friends, access educational material, play online games and stream videos.

“We understand that the effects of Covid-19 is having a massive impact on us all.We want to help alleviate the pain of working from home and bring faster speeds to those who need the extra boost,” says Shane Chorley, head of sales at Frogfoot, a licensed open-access fibre network provider.

Consequently, Frogfoot will offer its existing fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) customers a free upgrade to a higher speed package, between 1 April 2020 and 30 June 2020. The line speeds of current customers will automatically be increased from 1 April, while new customers can still order their preferred package, and will benefit from this speed upgrade from when their service goes live until the end of the promotion.

“We are however not offering this upgrade in George and Port Elizabeth, due to network constraints, as well as in other new build areas where the network will not be live before the time that this promotion ends. In addition, there are some added terms and conditions to the promotion, and customers are urged to contact their Internet Service Provider (ISP) for more information,” concludes Chorley.