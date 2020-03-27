Java Developer

Cape Town

Responsibilities:

  • Understand and analyse user requests
  • Design, develop and maintain front end applications 
  • Design, develop and maintain back end applications
  • Design, develop and maintain APIs 
  • Design and maintain underlying database objects
  • Support quality assurance (by expanding automated testing and supporting user testing) 
  • Guide, mentor, and share your experience with your teammates
  • Participate during all stages of the software development life-cycle
  • Improve and streamline processes (including application testing, deployment, and monitoring)
  • Help with day-to-day queries from clients and teams

Minimum Requirements

Key Competencies and Qualifications

  • 5 + years’ experience within core skill  (Java or JavaScript)
  • Proficient in using fundamental front end languages such as HTML, CSS, and at least one JavaScript framework 
  • Solid core Java knowledge
  • Strong experience using relational database technologies
  • Deep understanding of application architecture

Contract Tracy

