Java Developer
Cape Town
Responsibilities:
- Understand and analyse user requests
- Design, develop and maintain front end applications
- Design, develop and maintain back end applications
- Design, develop and maintain APIs
- Design and maintain underlying database objects
- Support quality assurance (by expanding automated testing and supporting user testing)
- Guide, mentor, and share your experience with your teammates
- Participate during all stages of the software development life-cycle
- Improve and streamline processes (including application testing, deployment, and monitoring)
- Help with day-to-day queries from clients and teams
Minimum Requirements
Key Competencies and Qualifications
- 5 + years’ experience within core skill (Java or JavaScript)
- Proficient in using fundamental front end languages such as HTML, CSS, and at least one JavaScript framework
- Solid core Java knowledge
- Strong experience using relational database technologies
- Deep understanding of application architecture
