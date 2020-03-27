Java Developer

Experience with the following technologies are important

– JAVA EE / JAVA

– EJB

– RESTful and SOAP services

– CI (Continuos Integration)

– SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

– TDD / Test Driven Development

– IntelliJ / WebStorm

– Build Tools (Maven/ Gradle/ Gulp/grunt/webpack )

– 5+ years Ant, Maven or Gradle Build Tools

– 5+ years in distributed source control systems, like GIT

– 5+ years JavaScript, XHTML, HTML5, CSS, Java 8 Object Orientation Programming

– 5+ years Cloud Services (AWS Lamda)

– 5+ years Strong understanding of web services (SOAP and Rest) (Desirable)

– 3+ years Hands on experience in a DevOps environment

Advantageous:

– Working on Agile Environment (Jira, Confluence)

– ESB Integration Skill (IIB, Tibco, Oracle fusion )

– Understanding IIB, MQS, Messaging concepts

– Working with Queues, Flows, Execution Groups

– Micro Services

– DevOps

– Openshift (docker, etc)

– Java EE Container(Glassfish (Payara), Tomcat, JBoss , Websphere)

– Git, Bitbucket, SVN

– IoC / Dependancy Injection

– JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (ReactJS / Angular 5, NodeJS)

– HTML5, CSS3

