Java Developer

Experience with the following technologies are important
– JAVA EE / JAVA
– EJB
– RESTful and SOAP services
– CI (Continuos Integration)
– SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
– TDD / Test Driven Development
– IntelliJ / WebStorm
– Build Tools (Maven/ Gradle/ Gulp/grunt/webpack )
– 5+ years Ant, Maven or Gradle Build Tools
– 5+ years in distributed source control systems, like GIT
– 5+ years JavaScript, XHTML, HTML5, CSS, Java 8 Object Orientation Programming
– 5+ years Cloud Services (AWS Lamda)
– 5+ years Strong understanding of web services (SOAP and Rest) (Desirable)
– 3+ years Hands on experience in a DevOps environment
Advantageous:
– Working on Agile Environment (Jira, Confluence)
– ESB Integration Skill (IIB, Tibco, Oracle fusion )
– Understanding IIB, MQS, Messaging concepts
– Working with Queues, Flows, Execution Groups
– Micro Services
– DevOps
– Openshift (docker, etc)
– Java EE Container(Glassfish (Payara), Tomcat, JBoss , Websphere)
– Git, Bitbucket, SVN
– IoC / Dependancy Injection
– JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (ReactJS / Angular 5, NodeJS)
– HTML5, CSS3