NASA opens up STEM learning resources

As South Africa goes into lockdown, one big question that looms large in the minds of parents is what to do with children unable to go out to play, and cut off from school.

NASA has made available a wealth of education materials to promote STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) learning that children, parents and educators are free to use.

The site outlines activities and lessons for children all the way from pre-school up to university level.

The material includes presentations and lessons or youngsters can download fun activities to do at home.

The resource is freely available at https://www.nasa.gov/stem