ENVIRONMENT: A cloud-based Global Dispatch Tech company is looking for a strong ReactJS Developer with a knack for benchmarking and optimization. Your core focus will be developing user interface components and implementing them following well-known React.js workflows (such as MobX, Flux or Redux). You will ensure that these components and the overall application are robust and easy to maintain. You will coordinate with the rest of the team working on different layers of the infrastructure. Therefore, a commitment to collaborative problem solving, sophisticated design, and quality product is important. DUTIES: Develop new user-facing features using React.js.

Build reusable components and front-end libraries for future use.

Translate designs and wireframes into high quality code.

Optimise components for maximum performance across a vast array of web-capable devices and browsers. REQUIREMENTS: Strong proficiency in JavaScript, including DOM manipulation and the JavaScript object model.

Thorough understanding of React.js and its core principles.

Experience with popular React.js workflows (such as MobX, Flux or Redux).

Familiarity with newer specifications of EcmaScript.

Experience with data structure libraries (e.g., Immutable.js).

Familiarity with RESTful APIs.

Knowledge of modern authorization mechanisms, such as JSON Web Token.

Familiar with modern front-end build pipelines and tools.

Experience with common front-end development tools such as Babel, Webpack, NPM, etc.

Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements.

