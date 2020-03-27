Senior Java Developer

Calling all solid Java Developers keen on up and coming ventures.
Do you possess the below skills? If so send us your application and we will make contact.
Minimum 5 years working with Java Skills required:
– Bootstrap
– Angular JS
– Ajax
– Node.js
– Gulp.js/Grunt.js
– User Experience Analysis
– Hybrid Mobile Apps
– Continuous Integration (Jenkins, Sonar)
– Subversion
– Glassfish Server
– NetBeans
– Adobe Photoshop
– Spring Framework
– Java Enterprise Development
– Java Persistence Framework
– JAX-RS (Jersey RESTful Web Services Framework)
– Maven (Dependency manager and build tool)
– Flyway (Database migration tool)
– GlassFish / Payara (Application server)
– JUnit (Unit testing framework)
– Mockito (Mock framework)
– JDBC (Java Database Connectivity)
– Typescript
– Microservice Architecture
– Openshift environment experience
– MQ Cluster
– Postgres Cluster
– Mong DB
NB: All applicants must be born in SA…..!!!