Senior Java Developer

Minimum 5 years working with Java Skills required:

– Bootstrap

– Angular JS

– Ajax

– Node.js

– Gulp.js/Grunt.js

– User Experience Analysis

– Hybrid Mobile Apps

– Continuous Integration (Jenkins, Sonar)

– Subversion

– Glassfish Server

– NetBeans

– Adobe Photoshop

– Spring Framework

– Java Enterprise Development

– Java Persistence Framework

– JAX-RS (Jersey RESTful Web Services Framework)

– Maven (Dependency manager and build tool)

– Flyway (Database migration tool)

– GlassFish / Payara (Application server)

– JUnit (Unit testing framework)

– Mockito (Mock framework)

– JDBC (Java Database Connectivity)

– Typescript

– Microservice Architecture

– Openshift environment experience

– MQ Cluster

– Postgres Cluster

– Mong DB

NB: All applicants must be born in SA…..!!!

