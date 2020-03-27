Solution Architect

Position Purpose:As a recognized authority in supply chain technologies, the Solution Architect creates and maintains the architectures for the supply chain platforms and architecturally contributes to the realization of the architecture roadmap into the target state.Extensive subject matter knowledge of supply chain is essential, including Supply Chain Management, Demand & Supply Planning, Merchandise Planning, Allocation and ReplenishmentQualifications

Degree in Information Systems / B Sc Computer Science (or similar)

Architecture Framework Certified (TOGAF, ZACHMAN)

Experience:

10 Years working experience within the IT industry

5 Years Excellent architecture and design skills and proven track record delivering well-architected complex enterprise-class systems

5 Years Expert understanding of supply chain management architectures

5+ Years Supply chain management technical experience and understanding of the current supply chain management requirements

5+ Years experience with supply chain management in the domains of Supply Chain Management, Demand & Supply Planning, Merchandise Planning, Allocation and Replenishment

Knowledge & Skills:

In-depth knowledge of supply chain management

Extensive experience with supply chain management Architectures, Migrations and Implementations Implementation experience of various supply chain management vendor solutions (e.g. JDA, SAP, etc.)

