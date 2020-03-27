Systems Analyst

Organization in the credit industry with operations in Zambia, Tanzania and Western Cape urgently has a system analyst role that has to be filled. Apply now….Education:

Diploma or degree

Experience:

More than 4 years in writing relatively complex SQL database queries.

2nd line production support of more than 3 years

Ability to read Java code is a must

Job Output:

You will be confronted with complex business and technical problems that require analysis to discover the root cause and impact.

Analyze situations from multiple angles.

Get involved with technical design in collaboration with business and the software development team to find the most efficient and effective solutions.

