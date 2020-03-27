Test Analyst

Our client is a looking for a Test Analyst to join their growing SAP Retail and Materials Management team. The role will identify and define required test scenarios, cases and overall aspects of each test cycle to evaluate the quality thereof. This will include both SAP and integration to non-SAP external systems.

The ideal candidate should have the following job related experience:

– 3+ years Manual testing experience

– 2+ years Remedy or similar CM experience

– 2+ years Testing in a retail / financial sector

– 2+ years SAP Retail & Purchasing cross-functional experience: SAPIRT330 Planning Purchasing and Merchandise Distribution or SAPIRT Function Overview in SAP for Retail

– 2+ years SAP Materials Management (MM) experience

