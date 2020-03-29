Games Developer

NOW HIRING GAMES DEVELOPERS ! MY CLIENT IS OPEN FOR BUSINESS !Your previous experience with Javascript / Actionscript and / or / Pixi or Phaser will get our attention.Are you game?The company develops and maintains software for customers in the online casino and lottery industries. We are looking for talented individuals with a passion for software development and a strong drive for self-improvement. We have several junior and senior positions available in a wide range of technologies.Minimum Requirements: Slot Game Engine Development ( 3 years + experience)Experience in the following technologies will be beneficial:

J2EE Web Development

Spring Framework / Spring Boot

Eclipse / STS

GIT

Angular

Rest Web Services

JPA / Hibernate

Hazelcast

Microservices

Kubernetes

MySQL

NodeJS (Microservices, Kubernetes, Mysql, RXjs)

PHP (WordPress Modules)

Angular 1

Angular 2

Phaser

Ionic

OpenFL

