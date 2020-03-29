Games Developer

NOW HIRING GAMES DEVELOPERS ! MY CLIENT IS OPEN FOR BUSINESS !Your previous experience with Javascript / Actionscript and / or / Pixi or Phaser will get our attention.Are you game?The company develops and maintains software for customers in the online casino and lottery industries. We are looking for talented individuals with a passion for software development and a strong drive for self-improvement. We have several junior and senior positions available in a wide range of technologies.Minimum Requirements: Slot Game Engine Development ( 3 years + experience)Experience in the following technologies will be beneficial:
- J2EE Web Development
- Spring Framework / Spring Boot
- Eclipse / STS
- GIT
- Angular
- Rest Web Services
- JPA / Hibernate
- Hazelcast
- Microservices
- Kubernetes
- MySQL
- NodeJS (Microservices, Kubernetes, Mysql, RXjs)
- PHP (WordPress Modules)
- Angular 1
- Angular 2
- Phaser
- Ionic
- OpenFL
Please send your updated CV and Skills Matrix to the IT Recruitment Specialist : Jacki Butler . Hi-Tech Recruitment Cape Town : (email address) or call(contact number)