Games Developer

Mar 29, 2020

NOW HIRING GAMES DEVELOPERS ! MY CLIENT IS OPEN FOR BUSINESS !Your previous experience with Javascript / Actionscript and / or / Pixi or Phaser will get our attention.Are you game?The company develops and maintains software for customers in the online casino and lottery industries. We are looking for talented individuals with a passion for software development and a strong drive for self-improvement. We have several junior and senior positions available in a wide range of technologies.Minimum Requirements: Slot Game Engine Development ( 3 years + experience)Experience in the following technologies will be beneficial:

  • J2EE Web Development
  • Spring Framework / Spring Boot
  • Eclipse / STS
  • GIT
  • Angular
  • Rest Web Services
  • JPA / Hibernate
  • Hazelcast
  • Microservices
  • Kubernetes
  • MySQL
  • NodeJS (Microservices, Kubernetes, Mysql, RXjs)
  • PHP (WordPress Modules)
  • Angular 1
  • Angular 2
  • Phaser
  • Ionic
  • OpenFL

Please send your updated CV and Skills Matrix to the IT Recruitment Specialist : Jacki Butler . Hi-Tech Recruitment Cape Town : (email address) or call(contact number)

Learn more/Apply for this position